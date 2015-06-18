BRUSSELS, June 18 Greece and its international creditors must discuss the Greek crisis as "adults", IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

"We can only arrive at a resolution if there is a dialogue, and for the moment we are short of the dialogue, so the key emergency in my view is to restore the dialogue with adults in the room," Lagarde told a news conference. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by Jan Strupczewski)