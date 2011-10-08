* IMF has yet to agree on further, vital aid tranche for
BERLIN, Oct 8 Greece is at a crossroads and will
need to implement "much stricter structural reforms" than seen
so far, IMF mission chief to Greece Poul Thomsen was quoted as
saying by a German paper on Saturday.
The gloomy comments suggested the IMF was still unsure
whether current talks on a vital aid tranche for Athens would
conclude positively, given doubts over Greece's willingness to
reform and the impact of Greek strikes and riots.
"Greece is at a crossroads," he was quoted as saying by Welt
am Sonntag. "It is clear the programme will not work if the
authorities do not take the path that requires much stricter
structural reforms than those that we have seen so far."
The IMF on Friday dismissed a statement by the Greek
government that the deal on aid was already completed.
"It is going two steps forward, and one backwards," Thomsen
said. "The Greek government understands that many of the most
difficult changes lie ahead. At the same time, the political and
social fatigue is growing."
Athens could run out of cash as soon as mid-November without
the new eight billion euro aid installment, increasing the risk
of a default that would drag the euro zone deeper into a debt
crisis already shaking financial markets worldwide.
Inspectors from the IMF, the European Commission and the
European Central Bank -- known as the troika -- resumed last
week their review of Greece's progress under a multi-billion
euro bailout, after leaving Athens four weeks before over
disagreements on how to put its finances back on track.
"The Greeks believe it is enough to make laws," the EU
Commission's Matthias Mors told the Welt am Sonntag. "But it
takes time to implement. And often the right structures are
lacking, for example in tax administration."
A senior troika official told Reuters on Wednesday that the
inspectors were likely to give the green light to the aid but
that it was not assured.
The EU and IMF first want to receive more details on the
implementation and impact of plans announced last month to slash
the public sector workforce and increase taxes to plug a
bigger-than-targeted fiscal gap, the official said.
Talks between Greece and the troika will continue on Sunday,
focusing on the country's deficit cut plan for 2013 and 2014, a
finance ministry official said on condition of anonymity after a
further, four-hour negotiating round between Finance Minister
Evangelos Venizelos and the EU/IMF inspectors.
Athens shocked financial markets by announcing that it would
miss 2011 deficit targets set as conditions of a bailout aimed
at staving off bankruptcy, despite a series of tax hikes and
spending cuts.
Thomsen said he had never seen riots against austerity
measures as intense as in Greece.
"People express their frustration sometimes in very
unpleasant ways," he said. "That is one of the ugly aspects of
my work. And the intensity of it here is new for me."
EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Oct. 17-18 to discuss
revising a July 21 deal to provide Greece with a second rescue
package. They may ask investors to accept losses on their
holdings of Greek debt even larger than the 21 percent
write-down set out in the July deal.
A leading member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives told a paper on Saturday Greece was near
bankruptcy and must give up part of its sovereignty to obtain
the large debt forgiveness it needs to survive.
Michael Fuchs, a deputy parliamentary floor leader for
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), also told Greek newspaper
"Real News" that the debt-laden country might be better off
outside the euro zone.
