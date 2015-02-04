WASHINGTON Feb 4 Greece has not talked with the
International Monetary Fund about changing the debt framework of
its bailout program, the IMF said on Wednesday.
"There is an agreed framework for dealing with debt in the
current (bailout) program. There has been no discussion with the
authorities on a change in this framework," an IMF spokeswoman
said in a statement.
Greece's finance minister said in a media interview
published on Wednesday that Athens had started talks with the
IMF over a plan to swap its sovereign debt for growth-linked
bonds, as Greece's new government seeks ways to restructure
public debt after receiving 240 billion euros ($275 billion) in
bailout money since 2010.
