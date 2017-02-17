BERLIN Feb 17 The International Monetary Fund
is likely to contribute up to 5 billion euros ($5.33 billion) to
the third bailout package for Greece, German magazine Der
Spiegel said in an unsourced report published on Friday.
It said European lenders were now expecting a sum of this
size after originally having hoped for 16 billion euros.
The Fund's involvement in the programme has been uncertain.
Earlier on Friday, a German Finance Ministry spokeswoman said
Berlin considered it essential that the IMF participate.
The Spiegel report said the IMF now shared the view of
European lenders that Greece should post a primary budget
surplus of 3.5 percent of gross domestic product in order to get
fresh aid.
(1 = 0.9383 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by John Stonestreet)