ATHENS, March 9 Greece has enough cash to pay
the second of four loan installments to the International
Monetary Fund due on March 13, government and banking sources
told Reuters on Monday.
Greece's newly-elected government must pay around 1.5
billion euros to the IMF this month, but its cash reserves are
dwindling as it seeks to rework a bailout deal with its European
partners. It made the first, 310-million-euro payment on Friday,
and the final two installments are due on March 16 and 20.
"Greece has the money to repay the second IMF loan
installment," a government official said, requesting anonymity.
A banker confirmed that this was the case.
