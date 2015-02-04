ATHENS Feb 4 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis met International Monetary Fund officials over the
weekend, a finance ministry source said on Wednesday, in what
would be the government's first meeting with the IMF since
taking power last month.
Greece's new left-wing government has rejected the "troika"
mechanism of EU and IMF inspectors overseeing the country's
finances and has so far focused its efforts on talks directly
with European partners on a new plan to replace a bailout
programme.
Varoufakis earlier told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that
Greece has started negotiating with the IMF over its plan to
swap existing government debt for growth-linked bonds.
The finance ministry source said the meeting over the
weekend, when Varoufakis was in Paris, was an initial meeting
without a specific agenda.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)