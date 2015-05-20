Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to anchor inflation
ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
ATHENS May 20 Greece will not make a payment to the International Monetary Fund that falls due on June 5 if there is no deal with its creditors by then, the government's parliamentary speaker said on Wednesday.
Athens faces several payments totaling about 1.5 billion euros to the IMF next month and it is in talks with the European Union and the International Monetary in order to clinch a cash-for-reforms deal before it runs out of cash.
"Now is the moment that negotiations are coming to a head. Now is the moment of truth, on June 5," Nikos Filis told ANT1 television.
"If there is no deal by then that will address the current funding problem, they won't get any money," he said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos)
March 22 Small U.S. business online lender Kabbage Inc is in talks to raise a new round of equity funding that could be used for potential acquisitions at a time when many of its peers face funding challenges, people familiar with the matter said.