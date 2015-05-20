ATHENS May 20 Greece will not make a payment to the International Monetary Fund that falls due on June 5 if there is no deal with its creditors by then, the government's parliamentary speaker said on Wednesday.

Athens faces several payments totaling about 1.5 billion euros to the IMF next month and it is in talks with the European Union and the International Monetary in order to clinch a cash-for-reforms deal before it runs out of cash.

"Now is the moment that negotiations are coming to a head. Now is the moment of truth, on June 5," Nikos Filis told ANT1 television.

"If there is no deal by then that will address the current funding problem, they won't get any money," he said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos)