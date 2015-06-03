ATHENS, June 3 Greece will not make a June 5 loan repayment to the International Monetary Fund if there is no prospect of an aid-for-reforms deal with its international creditors soon, the spokesman for the ruling Syriza party's lawmakers said on Wednesday.

"If there is no prospect of a deal by Friday or Monday, I don't know by when exactly, we will not pay," Nikos Filis told Mega TV.

The June 5 payment of 300 million euros is the first of four this month totalling 1.6 billion euros. Athens depends on foreign aid to stay afloat.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will travel to Brussels on Wednesday for a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as Athens and its lenders seek to agree on a deal that will unlock remaining bailout funds. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)