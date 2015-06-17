UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS, June 17 Greece appointed economics professor Michalis Psalidopoulos as its new representative at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), its finance ministry said on Wednesday, after a ruling party backlash prompted a previous nominee not to take up the post.
Psalidopoulos, a professor at the University of Athens, accepted Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis' proposal to represent Greece, the ministry said in a statement. He has also been a professor at the U.S. University of Tufts in 2010-2014 and will take over on June 29, the statement added.
The government had previously nominated Elena Panaritis as their representative, but this prompted a backlash from the ruling Syriza party, which said her views clashed with Syriza's programme.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February