DRESDEN, Germany May 28 The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told a German newspaper that a Greek exit from the euro zone was possible but that this would probably not herald the end of the euro currency.

"A Greek exit is a possibility," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde was quoted as saying by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an advance extract of an interview due to be published on Friday.

She said such a step would "not be a walk in the park" but would "probably not" mean the end of the euro. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel)