FOREX-Dollar hits near 2-mth low after Trump's healthcare debacle
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
WASHINGTON Feb 5 The International Monetary Fund has not yet discussed Greece's economic policies with its new government, and thus cannot assess the economy or discuss next steps, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.
"We are looking forward to hearing from the authorities on their proposals, their ideas," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters. "We haven't had those discussions as yet."
Greece's finance minister met a senior IMF official in Paris over the weekend, but Rice said the two did not discuss specific policy issues. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dollar/yen hits 4-mth low, euro strongest since early Dec (Updates throughout)
HONG KONG, March 27 Asian stocks are set to start the week on a cautious note as President Donald Trump's stunning failure to get healthcare reform passed raised concerns about the prospects for his plans to use fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.