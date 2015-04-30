WASHINGTON, April 30 Greece's next payment to
the International Monetary Fund, totaling some 200 million euros
in interest payments, is due May 6 because of the May Day
holiday in Greece, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.
He said the Fund did not have a "detailed" assessment of
Greece's liquidity situation, and hopes to get more information
in the course of talks with Athens and its IMF and European
creditors, which are set to begin in Brussels on Thursday.
Financial markets have doubted whether Greece had the money
to pay back the IMF over the next month, while still paying
wages and pensions. Greece's following payment to the IMF, of
750 million euros, is due May 12.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese)