WASHINGTON May 28 Greece has not asked to shift its debt repayments to the IMF to the end of June, a Fund spokesman said on Thursday, adding that talks continue on the next review of Greece's bailout.

According to the rules of the International Monetary Fund, any country that has several debt repayments to the IMF in one month can choose to lump them together and pay all of them at the end of the month.

Athens has some 1.6 billion euros due to the Fund next month. Greek officials have said they may not be able to make upcoming payments to the IMF and the European Central Bank without a cash-for-reforms deal with its international lenders. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)