WASHINGTON, June 11 The International Monetary Fund on Thursday said 'major differences' remain with Greece over an agreement to save the country from bankruptcy, in some of the Fund's strongest comments yet on the negotiations.

"There are major differences between us in most key areas," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters. "There has been no progress in narrowing these differences recently, and thus we are well away from an agreement."

He said the IMF's technical team has returned from Brussels, where it had been talking with Greek officials, but emphasized that the Fund remains "fully engaged" with Athens. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)