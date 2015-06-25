(Adds details about Greece's June 30 deadline, background)
WASHINGTON, June 25 The International Monetary
Fund is "on the same page" with the Europeans on negotiations
with Greece over a cash-for-reforms deal, a Fund spokesman said
on Thursday.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice also said discussions on debt
sustainability and financing for Greece will have to wait until
Athens agrees and implements key reforms.
"We've been calling for a balanced approach, and for all
sides to play their part," Rice told reporters in Washington.
"First we need to see the reforms agreed and implemented. And on
the other side, we need to have the requisite financing and debt
sustainability addressed."
The IMF had insisted in the past that Greece will need some
form of debt relief to make its finances sustainable. But on
Thursday, the Fund appeared to be closer to position of euro
zone officials, who say the creditors would not discuss any debt
restructuring until after Greece implements the remainder of its
bailout program.
Negotiations between the two sides appeared stalled on
Thursday, as Greece's international lenders put a final
cash-for-reform plan to euro zone finance ministers even as
Greek ministers said they would stick to their own proposals.
If no deal is reached, Greece has said it will have trouble
making a June 30 repayment to the IMF of some 1.6 billion euros
($1.8 billion). Failure to pay could trigger capital controls to
prevent a bank run and push the country closer to an exit from
the euro zone.
"As a matter of longstanding policy, the Fund does not
extend payment deadlines," Rice said, when asked about
flexibility around this date.
He also said IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde would
inform the board "promptly" of Greece's failure to pay, given
the visibility of the issue.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Meredith Mazzilli)