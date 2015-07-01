WASHINGTON, July 1 The head of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday suggested that Greece should move to reform its economy before its European creditors give it a break on its debt.

In an interview with Reuters, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde was asked which should come first, commitments to reform by Athens or relief on its debts from euro zone governments.

"Given where we are, my suspicion is it would be much preferable to see a deliberate move towards reforms (and) for that to be followed through by the other side of the balance," Lagarde said. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler)