July 2 The International Monetary Fund warned on
Thursday that Greece would need an extension of its European
Union loans and a large debt writeoff if it grows more slowly
than expected and economic reforms are not implemented.
The IMF warning in a preliminary draft of its latest debt
sustainability report came as Greece readies for a Sunday
referendum on an international bailout deal that Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipiras has urged voters to reject.
The Washington-based institution, which is part of a
"troika" that includes the European Commission and European
Central Bank that is overseeing the bailout, said that even if
Greek policies came back on track, loans made by Europe "will
need to be extended significantly" and that the country would
need further concessional financing.
