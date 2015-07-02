(Adds IMF official, projections)
By David Chance
WASHINGTON, July 2 The International Monetary
Fund warned on Thursday that Greece would need an extension of
its European Union loans and a potentially a large debt writeoff
if it grows more slowly than expected and economic reforms are
not implemented.
The IMF warning in a preliminary draft of its latest debt
sustainability report came as Greece readies for a Sunday
referendum on an international bailout deal that Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipiras has urged voters to reject.
The Washington-based institution, which is part of a
"troika" that includes the European Commission and European
Central Bank that is overseeing the bailout, said that even if
Greek policies came back on track, loans made by Europe "will
need to be extended significantly" and that the country would
need further concessional financing.
The report was made based on assessments last week, before
Greek banks have been closed and the country had defaulted on an
IMF repayment.
"We cannot go to our board to complete this review unless we
have a comprehensive program," said a senior IMF official in a
conference call, adding that debt relief from creditors would be
essential.
The IMF said Greece would need an additional 36 billion
euros ($39.89 billion) in European funding from total additional
financing needs of 50 billion euros due to policy slippages and
the latest proposals from Athens.
Even under the most optimistic current IMF projection and
with concessional financing through 2018, it said Greece's debt
to gross domestic product ratio was seen at 150 percent in 2020
and 140 percent in 2022.
"Using the thresholds agreed in November 2012, a haircut
that yields a reduction in debt of over 30 percent of GDP would
be required to meet the November 2012 debt targets," the Fund
said.
The Fund believes that given the fragile debt dynamics of
Greece, one option would be to extend the grace period to 20
years and the amortization period to 40 years on existing EU
loans and to provide new official sector loans to cover
financing needs falling due on similar terms at least through
2018.
The IMF official told the conference call that the debt
analysis had been shared with both Greece and the European
Commission, although European forecasts of financing needs were
lower than those of the Fund.
"An extension of maturities, this is a very dramatic move,"
he said.
THINGS COULD GET WORSE
Under an IMF projection where real economic growth was
lower, at just 1 percent, Greece's debt would remain above 100
percent of GDP for the next three decades, it said, even with a
lengthening of maturities and new loans on concessional terms.
"A lower medium-term primary surplus of 2.5 percent of GDP
and lower real GDP growth of 1 percent per year would require
not only concessional financing with fixed interest rates
through 2020 to cover gaps as well as doubling of grace and
maturities on existing debt but also a significant haircut of
debt," it said, "for instance, full write-off of the stock
outstanding in the GLF facility (53.1 billion) or any other
similar operation."
($1 = 0.9025 euros)
