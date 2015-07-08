WASHINGTON, July 8 The head of the International
Monetary Fund on Wednesday reiterated that the global financial
institution cannot bend its rules when it comes to Greece,
striking a somber tone in commenting on the "acute crisis" in
the euro zone country.
"The IMF has been adopting a line of not silence, but we try
to be mindful of developments and not be excessive in our
positions," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said at the
Brookings Institution think-tank in Washington, D.C.
"Greece is in a situation of acute crisis, which needs to be
addressed seriously and promptly," she said, adding that the IMF
would be "fully engaged" in helping to find a solution.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Jason
Lange)