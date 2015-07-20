WASHINGTON, July 20 Greece has repaid its arrears to the International Monetary Fund, worth about 2 billion euros, IMF communications director Gerry Rice said on Monday.

"Greece is therefore no longer in arrears to the IMF," he said in a statement.

"As we have said, the Fund stands ready to continue assisting Greece in its efforts to return to financial stability and growth." (Reporting by David Chance and Krista Hughes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)