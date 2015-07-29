WASHINGTON, July 29 Greece's international
creditors will have no choice but to accept an easing of the
terms of Athens' debts, the head of the International Monetary
Fund said on Wednesday.
"It's inevitable that there is an element of debt
restructuring," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said at
a news conference.
The IMF has teamed up with the European Union and the
European Central Bank in recent years to lend Greece money
repeatedly to save it from a debt crisis.
The IMF and the United States argue that Greece's loan
burdens are unsustainable and have advocated for an easing of
some of the terms of Greece's debts to international creditors.
European governments have resisted the idea as they negotiate
with Athens on further bailout funds.
"For Greece to succeed and for any program to fly, a
significant debt restructuring should take place," Lagarde said.
In wide-ranging comments, Lagarde said Ukraine appeared to
be making progress in talks with private creditors to
restructure its debts.
She also said China's policy efforts to fight a plunge in
its stock market were unlikely to affect the IMF's decision on
whether to include the yuan currency in its special drawing
rights basket of currencies.
"Is that going to impact our assessment of the drawing
rights basket? I don't think so," she said. "We will continue to
do the work, and I don't think we'll be unduly derailed by some
market variations that we've seen recently."
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Michael Flaherty; Editing by
Susan Heavey and Dan Grebler)