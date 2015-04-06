WASHINGTON, April 5 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday Greece "intends to meet all obligations all its creditors, ad infinitum" following a meeting in Washington with International Monetary Fund officials.

He told reporters the government also plans to "reform Greece deeply" and to try to improve the "efficacy of negotiations" with its creditors.

The euro zone country is fast running out of cash, but its EU and International Monetary Fund lenders have frozen bailout aid until the leftist-led government reaches agreement on a package of reforms. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens; Editing by Eric Walsh)