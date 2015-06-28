UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Corrects headline to make clear Lagarde said she is disappointed in the status of talks over the Greek debt, not with Greece specifically)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, June 28 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said Sunday she is disappointed with the inconclusive outcome of talks with Greece, which is teetering on the brink of a default on its debt to the IMF.
At the same time, Lagarde said she is still willing to continue talks with the Greek government in the hope the country can make "appropriate structural and fiscal reforms" that are supported by "financing and debt sustainability measures."
"I continue to believe that a balanced approach is required to help restore economic stability and growth in Greece," she said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; editing by Ralph Boulton)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders