ATHENS, April 16 Greece's finance ministry
denied on Thursday a report by the Financial Times that Athens
approached the International Monetary Fund to request that a
delay in loan repayments.
"Athens did not approach the IMF to request or ask any
details about delaying any loan repayment," a finance ministry
official said.
The newspaper, which cited officials briefed on the talks by
both sides, said that the approach was informal and that Athens
was persuaded not to make a specific request for a delay to the
Fund.
Greece must repay loans totalling about 1 billion euros to
the IMF in May.
