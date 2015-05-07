BRUSSELS May 7 Greece will pay back the International Monetary Fund on May 12, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Thursday amid concern that the country may not have enough money to do so.

Greece is due to pay back around 750 million euros ($847 million) to the IMF on Tuesday.

"We will certainly pay the IMF," Varoufakis told a business seminar in Brussels. ($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)