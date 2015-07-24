Nigeria FX traders widen spreads after black market naira rally
LAGOS, March 23 The gap between what traders bid and offer for Nigeria's naira on the black market has widened following a series of central bank interventions on the official market.
ATHENS, July 24 Greece has formally submitted a request to the International Monetary Fund for a new loan facility, the country's finance ministry said on Friday.
Greece is due to begin talks with its EU and IMF lenders on a new bailout deal. The extent of the IMF's participation has remained unclear once its current program expires next year.
"We would like to inform you that we are seeking a new loan facility from the International Monetary Fund," Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos wrote in a July 23-dated letter to IMF chief Christine Lagarde. "We look forward to continued cooperation with the Fund." (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Ralph Boulton)
LAGOS, March 23 The gap between what traders bid and offer for Nigeria's naira on the black market has widened following a series of central bank interventions on the official market.
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P up 0.01 pct, Nasdaq off 0.07 pct (Updates to open)