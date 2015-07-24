ATHENS, July 24 Greece has formally submitted a request to the International Monetary Fund for a new loan facility, the country's finance ministry said on Friday.

Greece is due to begin talks with its EU and IMF lenders on a new bailout deal. The extent of the IMF's participation has remained unclear once its current program expires next year.

"We would like to inform you that we are seeking a new loan facility from the International Monetary Fund," Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos wrote in a July 23-dated letter to IMF chief Christine Lagarde. "We look forward to continued cooperation with the Fund." (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Ralph Boulton)