ATHENS Feb 4 Greece's finance minister met a
senior International Monetary Fund official in Paris over the
weekend, the new Greek government said on Wednesday, its first
meeting with one of the country's major creditors since taking
power last month.
The new government has rejected the "troika" mechanism of
European Union and IMF inspectors overseeing the country's
finances. Until now, it had focused its efforts on bilateral
talks with its EU partners to replace a bailout programme.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis met with Poul Thomsen, the
IMF's European department chief, who is deeply unpopular in
Greece for insisting on austerity policies when he was the top
IMF inspector for the country.
"It was a friendly meeting, aimed at the two men getting to
know each other given their new responsibilities," the Greek
finance ministry said in a statement.
But the IMF denied that the two sides were discussing a debt
renegotiation, as Varoufakis suggested in comments to the
Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
"There is an agreed framework for dealing with debt in the
current program," an IMF spokesperson said. "There has been no
discussion with the authorities on a change in this framework."
No negotiations with the IMF had been mentioned until
Wednesday, when Varoufakis told La Repubblica that Athens had
proposed to the IMF a debt renegotiation along the lines of a
deal it is shopping to Europe.
Varoufakis has been hopping across European capitals this
week to win support for Greece's plan to restructure debt and
end austerity, which would involve swapping existing government
debt for growth-linked or perpetual bonds.
"We are proposing to substitute the other tranches, to the
IMF and other countries, with new bonds at market interest,
which is very low at the moment, with a clause: we will start
the entire repayment once solid growth starts in Greece," he
told La Repubblica.
"I don't see why they should not accept an extension like
they always do in these situations, at least until the end of
the year," Varoufakis said.
The debt renegotiation plan has so far received a sceptical
reception from euro zone officials worried that Athens is
rolling back reforms and reneging on commitments.
