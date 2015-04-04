ATHENS, April 4 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Washington on Sunday to discuss Athens' proposed reforms, the finance mininstry said.

Greece is fast running out of cash and its euro zone and International Monetary Fund lenders have frozen bailout aid until the new leftist-led government reaches agreement on a package of reforms.

The finance ministry said in a statement on Saturday that it would be "an informal discussion of Greece's reform plan". (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Louise Ireland)