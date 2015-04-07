(Adds details, quotes)
ATHENS, April 7 The International Monetary Fund
assured Greece it is willing to be "flexible" with the reforms
Athens has proposed to its creditors before much-needed bailout
funds are disbursed, the Greek finance ministry said on Tuesday.
Greece has not received bailout funds since last August and
has resorted to measures such as borrowing from state entities
to tide it over. A new package of reforms offered last week has
yet to be approved by its European Union and IMF lenders.
"(IMF Chief Christine) Lagarde ... stressed that, in
Greece's case, the Fund is willing to show utmost flexibility in
the way in which the government's reforms and fiscal proposals
will be evaluated," a ministry statement said.
It follows a meeting between Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis and Lagarde in Washington on Sunday.
The statement said U.S. Treasury officials who also met with
Varoufakis expressed the willingness of the U.S. government to
play the role of "honest broker" in helping Greece strike a deal
with its lenders as soon as possible.
"U.S. officials conveyed the importance the Obama
administration places on an honest agreement between Greece and
its partners and on preserving the unity of the euro zone."
Greece has its hopes set on another meeting of euro zone
deputy finance ministers on April 8-9, although it is unlikely
that a deal could be reached by then. The next meeting of euro
zone finance ministers will take place on April 24.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Lefteris Papadimas and
Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Mark Heinrich)