BRUSSELS Jan 14 Greece accepts that the
International Monetary Fund has to take part in its bailout
programme under which Athens receives billions of euros in loans
in exchange for economic reforms, the chairman of euro zone
finance ministers said on Thursday.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in December that
the participation of the IMF in the bailout, the third since
2010, was not necessary and that the programme could be handled
by euro zone authorities alone.
But the participation of the IMF is a key condition for
Germany, which believes the European Commission alone as the
representative of creditors could be too soft on Athens when it
comes to reform implementation.
"(Greek Finance Minister Euclid) Tsakalotos confirmed to me
that the Greek government accepts that the IMF needs to be part
of the process," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters before a
ministerial meeting to discuss Greece's reform progress.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio)