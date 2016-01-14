(Adds more detail, background, quotes)
By Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS Jan 14 Greece accepts that the
International Monetary Fund has to take part in the bailout
programme under which Athens receives billions of euros in loans
in exchange for economic reforms, the chairman of euro zone
finance ministers said on Thursday.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had said in December
that the participation of the IMF in the bailout, Greece's third
since 2010, was not necessary and that the programme could be
handled by euro zone authorities alone.
But the participation of the IMF is a key condition for
Germany, which believes the European Commission alone as the
representative of creditors could be too soft on Athens when it
comes to reform implementation.
"(Greek Finance Minister Euclid) Tsakalotos confirmed to me
that the Greek government accepts that the IMF needs to be part
of the process," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters before a
ministerial meeting to discuss Greece's reform progress.
But for the IMF to be part of the scheme, under which Greece
might receive up to 66 billion euros in new aid, the Fund wants
Athens to push through pension reforms and the euro zone to
agree to re-profile Greek debt to cut its net present value.
"To get the IMF on board, they have been very clear they
want a deep and thorough pension reform, a solid budget, fiscal
issues to be addressed and they want a sustainable debt and then
they will step back in," Dijsselbloem said.
Greece submitted its pension reform plan to Brussels last
week and euro zone officials have said it was ambitious and
acceptable in its broad architecture, but it was still unclear
whether it would have the desired fiscal impact because it
lacked some numeric data.
"It's a serious proposal," Dijsselbloem said. "The key
question is whether in terms of financial sustainability it all
adds up," Dijsselbloem said.
Euro zone ministers will hold Greek debt relief talks -
which will focus on loan maturities, grace periods and interest
rate reduction - only once Athens gets their approval for a
package of reforms agreed under the bailout.
That approval, called the "conclusion of the first review"
could come in February, some euro zone officials have said. But
Dijsselbloem was less upbeat: "It would rather be months than
weeks."
Officials note that parliamentary elections in Ireland and
Slovakia over the next two months were likely to weigh on the
timing of the Greek debt discussion, because neither Dublin nor
Bratislava would want the issue to influence their voters.
