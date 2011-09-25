WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Sunday that top measures taken by Athens had improved the financial climate, but more needed to be done.

"If we don't make these sacrifices, our sovereignty is at stake," he said after meeting with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

A Greek government official, who requested anonymity, said the IMF sought a written document with the measures recently announced in Athens before sending the EU/IMF/ECB troika of international inspectors back to Athens in the next few days.