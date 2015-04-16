WASHINGTON, April 16 The head of the
International Monetary Fund on Thursday signaled she would not
grant a payment delay to Greece, as it had never been done for
an advanced economy and the Fund should protect its safe
reputation.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said a Greek delay
on its repayments to the Fund would not be recommended in the
current situation.
"We have never had an advanced economy asking for payment
delays," she said in response to reporters' questions on Greece,
which is struggling with a tight liquidity situation while it
negotiates with its foreign creditors.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Randall Palmer; Editing by
Paul Simao)