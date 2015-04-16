WASHINGTON, April 16 Greece must reform its
pension system because the current one is not sustainable and
also liberalize its product and service markets to introduce
more competition, International Monetary Fund Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.
Greece is negotiating with its international creditors,
including the IMF, over a list of reforms that it would need to
implement to get more loans as Athens is quickly running out of
cash to pay wages and pensions and redeem maturing debt.
"One (reform) is an in-depth reform of the pension system,
because the pension system at it stands is not sustainable,"
Lagarde told a seminar at the spring meetings of the IMF in
Washington.
"A second one would touch on the tax system, and the
necessary independence of the tax authorities, the efficiency of
the tax collections. Clearly the product and service markets
need in-depth reforms as well, because a lot of it is turf
territories, entrenched vested interests that are protected."
