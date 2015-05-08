BRUSSELS May 8 Greece will easily make the
upcoming payments to the International Monetary Fund even though
its liquidity situation is poor, a senior euro zone official
said on Friday.
Greece has to repay 750 million euros ($845 million) to the
IMF on May 12 amid concern that the country, which is quickly
running out of cash, would have to choose between paying
salaries and pensions or repaying debt.
"They are not flush and awash with cash but I am quite
confident they will be meeting upcoming payments easily," the
senior euro zone official said.
($1 = 0.8873 euros)
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)