July 14 Greece will need far bigger debt relief
than euro zone partners have been prepared to envisage so far
due to the devastation of its economy and banks in the last two
weeks, a confidential study by the International Monetary Fund
seen by Reuters shows.
The updated debt sustainability analysis (DSA) was sent to
euro zone governments late on Monday, hours after Athens and its
18 partners agreed in principle to open negotiations on a third
bailout programme of up to 86 billion euros in return for
tougher austerity measures and structural reforms.
"The dramatic deterioration in debt sustainability points to
the need for debt relief on a scale that would need to go well
beyond what has been under consideration to date - and what has
been proposed by the ESM," the IMF said, referring to the
European Stability Mechanism bailout fund.
The fund released the document on Tuesday in Washington
after it had been seen by Reuters and other news organizations.
A senior IMF official said late on Tuesday that the debt
relief would give Greece a chance to recover and would be needed
if the fund was to stay involved with any new Greek program.
"I don't think this is a gimmick or kicking the can down the
road," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"This is a dramatic measure to take the entire European stock
(of debt) and reprofile it," so the country has a chance of
"getting some growth back."
European countries would have to give Greece a 30-year grace
period on servicing all its European debt, including new loans,
and a very dramatic maturity extension, or else make explicit
annual fiscal transfers to the Greek budget or accept "deep
upfront haircuts" on their loans to Athens, the report said.
It was leaked as German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
disclosed that some members of the Berlin government thought
Greece would have been better off taking "time-out" from the
euro zone rather than receiving another giant bailout.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde attended weekend
talks among euro zone finance ministers and government leaders
that agreed on a roadmap for a new bailout. An EU source said
the new debt sustainability figures were given to euro zone
finance ministers on Saturday and were known by the leaders
before they concluded Monday's deal with Athens.
The IMF study said the closure of Greek banks and imposition
of capital controls on June 29 was "extracting a heavy toll on
the banking system and the economy, leading to a further
significant deterioration in debt sustainability relative to
what was projected in our recently published DSA".
European members of the IMF's executive board tried in vain
to stop the publication of that earlier study on July 2 just
three days before a Greek referendum that rejected earlier
bailout terms, sources familiar with the discussions told
Reuters.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his former finance
minister, Yanis Varoufakis, seized on the IMF study as
vindicating their argument that the proposed bailout was
unsustainable and that Greece was right to demand debt relief.
The latest IMF study said Greek debt would now peak at close
to 200 percent of economic output in the next two years,
compared to a previously forecast high of 177 percent.
Even by 2022, the debt would stand at 170 percent of gross
domestic product, compared to an estimate of 142 percent issued
just two weeks ago.
Gross financing needs would rise to above the 15 percent of
GDP threshold deemed safe and continue rising in the long term,
the updated IMF study said.
Moreover, the latest projections "remain subject to
considerable downside risk", meaning that euro zone countries
might have to provide even more exceptional financing.
In the laconic technocratic language of IMF officialdom, the
report noted that few countries had ever managed to sustain for
several decades the primary budget surplus of 3.5 percent of GDP
expected of Greece. As soon as Athens had swung into a small
surplus before debt service last year, the government had failed
to resist political pressure to ease the target, it noted.
The IMF study also appeared to challenge the assumption by
some European officials that Greece will be able to meet some of
its financing needs from the markets in 2018.
"Borrowing at anything but AAA rates in the near term will
bring about an unsustainable debt dynamic for the next several
decades," it said.
