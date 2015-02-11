FOREX-Yen rises on heightened risk aversion, Aussie hits 3-week low
* RBA views don't point to rate hikes soon - Aussie, Kiwi slip
BRUSSELS Feb 11 A Eurogroup statement after a meeting on Greece's debt problems is expected imminently, officials said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* RBA views don't point to rate hikes soon - Aussie, Kiwi slip
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's No.4 bank by value Nedbank said on Tuesday it was in good shape and well-prepared to deal with the volatility and pressure of sovereign rating downgrades.