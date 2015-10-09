ATHENS Oct 9 Greek industrial output rose 4.5
percent in August from the same period a year earlier, after
falling for three consecutive months, data from statistics
service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
Manufacturing production increased 4.2 percent from the same
month a year earlier, ELSTAT said. Electricity production rose
by 9 percent with mining output declining by 6.1 percent.
Greece's economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter,
helped by consumer spending and net exports. Its performance so
far supports a more favorable outlook for the year as a whole
than the official forecast for a 2.3 percent contraction.
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES AUG. JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB
(%)
Industrial +4.5 -1.7* -4.7 -4.3 +0.6 +4.7 +1.6
output y/y
Manufacturing +4.2 -5.7 -3.6 -2.7 +3.5 +8.2 +5.8
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)