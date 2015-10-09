ATHENS Oct 9 Greece's EU-harmonised deflation
rate rose in September as prices fell by 0.8 percent compared to
a drop of 0.4 percent in August, data from the country's
statistics service showed on Friday.
The headline consumer price index fell by 1.7 percent
year-on-year in September, with the annual pace of deflation
picking up from the previous month. It was the 31st consecutive
monthly fall in prices.
Greek consumer prices fell by an average of 1.4 percent in
2014 compared to a year earlier. Greek government has projected
the fall will average 0.5 percent this year, while prices will
rise by 1.3 percent next year.
For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has
been in deflation mode for the last 31 months as wage and
pension cuts and a protracted recession took a heavy toll on
Greece households' income.
Deflation in Greece hit its highest level in November 2013,
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year
decline.
Prices in the euro zone fell year-on-year in September for
the first time in six months, highlighting the persistent risk
of outright deflation amid a slump in commodities price.
Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 0.1
percent last month after a 0.1 percent rise in August.
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES SEPT. AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH
CPI y/y -1.7 -1.5 -2.2 -2.2 -2.1 -2.1 -2.1
EU-harmonised -0.8 -0.4 -1.3 -1.1 -1.4 -1.8 -1.9
----------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)