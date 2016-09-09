ATHENS, Sept 9 Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate stayed positive for the third month in a row in August, statistics service data showed on Friday. The reading in August was 0.4 percent, up from 0.2 percent in July. Consumer prices were led higher by alcoholic beverages, tobacco, durable goods, transportation, hotels and restaurants. The data also showed the headline consumer price index fell 0.9 percent year-on-year, with the annual pace of deflation picking up from -1.0 percent in July. For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece has been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes. Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. The euro zone saw a modest uptick in inflation in July as consumer prices rose 0.2 percent year-on-year, led higher by food prices. The annual rate remains well short of the European Central bank's target of just below 2 percent. Until the annual figure posted a 0.1 percent rise in June, prices had not risen in the 19 countries using the euro since January. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB EU-harmonised +0.4 +0.2 +0.2 -0.2 -0.4 -0.7 +0.1 CPI y/y -0.9 -1.0 -0.7 -0.9 -1.3 -1.5 -0.5 --------------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)