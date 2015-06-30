ATHENS, June 30 Last-minute contacts were
underway between Athens and Brussels on Tuesday to try to reach
an accord over bailout terms for Greece, a Greek official said,
just hours before the package is due to expire.
"There are initiatives," the official said, without giving
further details.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made an
11th hour offer to Athens for a deal to try to head off a
growing crisis that threatens Greece's future in the euro but
there has so far been no official response from the leftwing
government.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou)