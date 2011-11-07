FRANKFURT Nov 7 European insurers' holdings of
bonds issued by the region's banks present no undue concerns to
regulators so far, the head of the European Union's insurance
watchdog told a German newspaper.
Insurers are major investors in bank bonds, and EIOPA, the
European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, is
studying potential contagion links between the two sectors in
response to the financial crisis.
"We haven't seen any big vulnerabilities in this area up to
now," Gabriel Bernardino told Handelsblatt newspaper in an
interview, adding that insurers' investments were well
diversified.
Bernardino said insurers would also be able to manage an
agreed 50 percent write down on the value of Greek government
bonds held by the private sector and said a haircut of that size
would present no stability problems for insurers.
Many insurance players, including Germany's Allianz
and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), due to report third-quarter
results this week, have been writing down their Greek sovereign
bond holdings to market value.
Asked what the consequences for insurers would be if Greece
declared a default, Bernardino said: "That is a scenario that
we do not have under consideration."
Bernardino also played down the threat of a spill-over of
the sovereign crisis to Spain, Portugal or Italy.
"If more and more countries run into trouble and the crisis
moves to the core of Europe, then naturally there would be more
pressure.
"We have to analyse these types of scenarios, but these
problems are not acute and I think at the end of the day
confidence will return and the market will be stabilised."
New risk-capital rules known as Solvency II, due to come
into force in 2013, will simplify regulation for internationally
active groups and the importance of that harmonisation for cost
savings is often underestimated, Bernardino said.
Small insurers have complained about the reporting burden
that the new rules will bring, but Bernardino said only big
insurers will need to report regulatory data on a quarterly
basis. Small insurers will be required to do so only annually.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)