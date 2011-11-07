FRANKFURT Nov 7 European insurers' holdings of bonds issued by the region's banks present no undue concerns to regulators so far, the head of the European Union's insurance watchdog told a German newspaper.

Insurers are major investors in bank bonds, and EIOPA, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, is studying potential contagion links between the two sectors in response to the financial crisis.

"We haven't seen any big vulnerabilities in this area up to now," Gabriel Bernardino told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview, adding that insurers' investments were well diversified.

Bernardino said insurers would also be able to manage an agreed 50 percent write down on the value of Greek government bonds held by the private sector and said a haircut of that size would present no stability problems for insurers.

Many insurance players, including Germany's Allianz and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), due to report third-quarter results this week, have been writing down their Greek sovereign bond holdings to market value.

Asked what the consequences for insurers would be if Greece declared a default, Bernardino said: "That is a scenario that we do not have under consideration."

Bernardino also played down the threat of a spill-over of the sovereign crisis to Spain, Portugal or Italy.

"If more and more countries run into trouble and the crisis moves to the core of Europe, then naturally there would be more pressure.

"We have to analyse these types of scenarios, but these problems are not acute and I think at the end of the day confidence will return and the market will be stabilised."

New risk-capital rules known as Solvency II, due to come into force in 2013, will simplify regulation for internationally active groups and the importance of that harmonisation for cost savings is often underestimated, Bernardino said.

Small insurers have complained about the reporting burden that the new rules will bring, but Bernardino said only big insurers will need to report regulatory data on a quarterly basis. Small insurers will be required to do so only annually. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)