ATHENS, June 27 The Greek interior minister
called on all political parties to back his government's
decision to hold a referendum on bailout terms offered by the
country's foreign creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal that
would stave off a looming default.
Addressing parliament, which convened on Saturday to approve
the referendum plan, Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said a
unanimous approval for the referendum would make the country's
position in negotiations stronger.
After a week of acrimonious talks in Brussels, Greek Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras dismissed lenders' proposals as
blackmail. After midnight, he appeared on television on Saturday
to announce plans for a referendum on July 5.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas and Karolina Tagaris; writing by
Matthias Williams)