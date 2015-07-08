BRIEF-Atossa Genetics prices $4 mln public offering
* Says warrants will have an exercise price of $0.9375 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
ATHENS, July 8 Greece's finance ministry on Wednesday dismissed a newspaper report that the country was preparing to issue a second currency to pay state pensions and wages and the end of the July.
Citing unidentified sources, Kathimerini newspaper reported that Greece's General Accounting Office was preparing issuing IOUs, known as warrants, to pay the wages and pensions of state workers at the end of the month if there was no deal between Greece and its lenders by then.
"The report is totally baseless. Such reports are directed against the country and considered dangerous at a time when negotiations with creditors partners are at a crucial point," the finance ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)
SYDNEY, March 29 Asian shares inched ahead on Wednesday while the dollar and commodities held gains as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focussed on an improving outlook for global growth.