LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Ireland sees no issue with reprofiling Greece's debt, its finance minister said on Thursday, as euro zone lenders met to discuss the size of new loans to Greece and what debt relief they may offer.

"Ireland has no difficulty with proposals in relation to the reprofiling of Greek debt," Paschal Donohoe told reporters in Luxembourg ahead of the meeting.

"We're looking forward to seeing progress being made this afternoon and this evening in relation to our Greek neighbours."

Greece needs more than 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion) in new loans from the euro zone bailout fund to repay debt maturing in July, but can only get the money once lenders agree Athens has pushed through agreed reforms. (Reporting by Elizabeth Miles; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)