CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 14 A Greek exit from the
euro zone would not represent a risk for Italy, the Italian
economy minister said on Saturday, one day after the European
Commission warned that one country leaving the currency union
would raise the question of which would be next.
"Risks for Italy would not rise with a 'Grexit'," Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on the sidelines of a financial
conference in northern Italy.
Padoan, who has maintained that Italy was not at risk of
contagion since a failed Greek presidential election last year
paved the way for an anti-bailout government, said a Greek exit
would be "very negative" but he was confident a solution would
be found.
EU executives warned on Friday that Greece abandoning the
euro could lead to "catastrophe".
