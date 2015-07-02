MILAN, July 2 Italy needs stronger economic growth to make its massive public debt sustainable and better withstand market turbulence that could arise from Greece's debt crisis, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.

Italy's public debt as a proportional of national output is the second highest in the euro zone after Greece.

"Italy has a public debt that needs to be made sustainable," Visco told reporters in Milan, adding that to do this its chronically sluggish economic growth must speed up.

Visco noted that market turbulence as a result of Greece's stand-off with its creditors had been far less than at the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011 and 2012.

Nonetheless, "there is turbulence and there will be turbulence," he said. "We have to put our country on a stronger growth trend to better withstand this turbulence."

Italy's borrowing costs surged in 2011 when it was sucked into the centre of the euro zone debt crisis, but its bond yields have risen only moderately in recent weeks as talks between Greece and its lenders have broken down. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Elvira Pollina, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie)