UPDATE 2-London attacker Khalid Masood was a criminal with militant links
* Police suspect "Islamist-related terrorism" (Recasts with new details throughout, previous LONDON)
ROME, June 29 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that Greece's referendum over whether to accept the terms of an aid-for-reform package proposed by international creditors was a choice on whether to stay in the euro zone.
"The point is: Greek referendum won't be a derby EU Commission vs Tsipras, but euro vs drachma. This is the choice," Renzi said on Twitter, writing in English.
The referendum is slated for Sunday, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has urged voters to reject the package. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker - like Renzi - has said that a no vote would point to a euro exit. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)
* Police suspect "Islamist-related terrorism" (Recasts with new details throughout, previous LONDON)
TOKYO, March 24 Toshiba Corp's main lenders are asking Toshiba to submit a bankruptcy filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC by the end of this month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday, without citing sources.