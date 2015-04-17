WASHINGTON, April 17 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Friday said Europe must work to reach an agreement with Greece and that the vote of citizens in Greece must be respected.

"We must absolutely strongly work to achieve an agreement," Renzi told a news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House, adding that Greek reforms are needed. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Julia Edwards and Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)