ROME, July 6 Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi
said high-level euro zone meetings slated for Tuesday must
resolve Greece's debt crisis once and for all.
Writing on his Facebook page the day after Greeks voted to
reject the latest aid-for-reforms package offered by Athens'
creditors, Renzi said: "Tomorrow's meetings must show a
definitive way to resolve this emergency."
Renzi said the European Union also needed to reform itself
and put an emphasis on "values", not just numbers or parameters.
"If we stay still, prisoners of rules and bureaucracy,
Europe is finished. Building a different Europe will not be easy
after what has happened in recent years. But now is the time for
us all to try and do it together."
(Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)